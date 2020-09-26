Prairie Valley runs at Poolville

The Prairie Valley cross country teams competed at Poolville on Wednesday and made significant jumps in improvement.

The course conditions were good and made for fast times as the Bulldogs’ team tied for second and the Lady Bulldogs finished fourth overall.

The girl’s team was led by Hailey Winkler finishing 14th with a time of 14:58.

The top five runners for the team included Karagan Ritchie finishing 18th, Molly Gilleland 20th, Cassidy Atteberry 35th and Emily Carpenter 38th.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought her team made great strides, especially with all of them pulling double duty playing volleyball.

“There were some runners who were extremely good and in return that pushed my girls to compete better,” Carpenter said. “All of my runners knocked off anywhere from one and half to three minutes off their times from our dual with Bellevue. I feel really good about where we are right now.”

The boy’s team was led by Henry Winkler who finished eighth overall with a time of 18:42.

Dale Neugebauer and Michael Cole finished 13th and 15th while Issac Yeargin and Konner Ritchie finished 26th and 28th to round out the scoring for Prairie Valley.

Coach Seth Stephens liked what he saw from his team this early in the season.

“All of our runners clocked their best 5K time of the season,” Stephens said. “The course was great and it was good for us to run somewhere we don’t typically run. Overall, I was proud of our effort and feel like it was a good start to the season and we hope to see those times get even faster as we get closer to district competition.”

The Prairie Valley teams are next scheduled to run at its hosted meet on Sept. 30.

To see all of the results from the Prairie Valley runners, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.