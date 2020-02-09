Saint Jo VFD receives CARES grant

The City of Saint Jo was awarded a federal grant of $145,035.90 to improve operations and safety at the local fire department in response to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced this week.

The funding was appropriated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in March, and comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which aims to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.

“While our firefighters are doing everything they can to keep Texans safe during this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource they need,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to support firefighters in Saint Jo.”