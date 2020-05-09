Sears shoots well in first meets back

Gold-Burg alumnus Connor Sears has continued competing amongst the very best compound archers in the nation even as he balanced being a freshman college student.

The son of Pamela and David, Sears continued to compete in college.

Even with COVID-19 shutting down the spring 2020 collegiate archery season, Sears still was named to the collegiate all-american team his freshman year.

Only recently has he gotten back to competing in August. He first competed at the Texas Archery Shooter’s Association State Championship on Aug. 10 at Buffalo Gap.

Competing in the Known Pro division despite being only 19 at the time, Sears won the title.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.