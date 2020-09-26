Sheriff’s office plans National Night Out

The Montague County Sheriff’s office presents National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6 on the courthouse square near the sheriff’s office.

National Night Out is an annual community event designed to promote a close working and trusting relationship between local law enforcement and the communities they serve. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the SO will host its first annual event this year and they hope to see everyone attend.

“Please join us in our attempts to educate and build connections with the families and youth of our community. This is a no-cost event,” said Thomas.

Activities will include food, demonstrations, and education. Members of the law enforcement communities in Bowie, Nocona, and Saint Jo have also been invited to participate.