Sixth fatality for county’s COVID-19 cases

A sixth Montague County resident has been confirmed as a fatality in the COVID-19 pandemic as Dr. Delbert McCaig, county health authority, reported mid-week.

McCaig said the death was added to the Department of Health and Human Service daily report on Wednesday and is for an 84-year-old male citizen of Nocona.

Montague County has 17 active cases of the virus where persons are in isolation. The total of positive cases continues to rise slowly each day with a total of 178 confirmed positive cases as of Friday with eight probable for a total of 186.

Bowie, Nocona, Prairie Valley and Forestburg School Districts also reported new positive cases for students and employees.

