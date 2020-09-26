Special Texas Senate election set for Tuesday

Voters in Texas Senate District 30 will go to the polls on Sept. 29 to select a person to fill the seat vacated by Pat Fallon as he makes a congressional run.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with locations set up at the same places as early voting: Bowie Bible Baptist Church, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room.

Early voting was strong for two weeks with 1,292 voters casting a ballot through 10 a.m. Friday.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the unexpected early election has run smoothly so far. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place for voters, as well as the election team. Voters also will be asked to wear face coverings.

She reminds voters polls will only be open at the four early voting locations, not at the other general election locations. Voters may cast their ballot at any of these locations since Montague County operates countywide voting.

Voters will choose between six candidates all listed on the same ballot with their party affiliation listed with their name.

District 68 State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster), who has served the district since 2013, was the first candidate to jump in the race. He also garnered Pat Fallon’s endorsement.

Craig Carter, also Republican, is a metroplex area business owner who created the Old Boot Factory franchise starting in Nocona and ran against Fallon in the 2018 primary for state Senate.

The other Republican include Andy Hopper an engineer and rancher from Decatur and Chris Watts former mayor of Denton and Shelley Luther, a Dallas beauty salon owner, became known for her opposition to the pandemic shutdown.

Jacob Minter, the only Democrat in the race, lives in Sherman and is recording secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 20.