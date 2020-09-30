Springer, Luther face runoff

Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacant Texas Senate District 30 seat ended in a runoff expected between State Rep. Drew Springer and Dallas business woman Shelley Luther.

The two Republicans received the most votes among the six candidates in the race, each with about 32 percent. But neither won enough to win outright.

Luther, from Pilot Point, is a Dallas salon owner who defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s coronavirus lockdown order by keeping her business open. She spent two days in jail. Springer has served District 68 for several years and had receive State Senator Pat Fallon’s endorsement. Fallon vacated the Senate seat.

The only Democrat in the race, Jacob Minter, finished third with 21 percent of the ballots.

The date of the runoff election has not been announced.