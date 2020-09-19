Street work finally poured

After nearly two weeks of a weather delay the concrete was poured at Matthews and Walnut to improve a large dip in the street. Paving also was recently completed along Matthews where a new water line was laid earlier. (News photo by Barbara Green)
After nearly two weeks of a weather delay the concrete was poured at Matthews and Walnut to improve a large dip in the street. Paving also was recently completed along Matthews where a new water line was laid earlier. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply