Today is National Voter Registration Day

AUSTIN – Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs today invited all eligible Texans to celebrate and participate in National Voter Registration Day by ensuring they are registered to vote ahead of the October 5th voter registration deadline for the November 3rd election. With two weeks until the deadline, the Secretary issued a final call to action to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage their fellow Texans to register and prepare to vote in the upcoming election.

“An active and engaged citizenry plays an essential role in ensuring the continued well-being of our democracy,” said Secretary Hughs. “Ahead of the November election, I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by October 5th so that they can help shape the future of the Lone Star State.”

As of this month, there are 16,617,436 registered voters in Texas — a new state record.

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website on the “Am I Registered?” page.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 5th in order to be accepted.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming November 2020 General Election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

Spanish version:

AUSTIN – La Secretaria de Estado de Texas Ruth R. Hughs invitó hoy a todos los tejanos elegibles a celebrar y participar en el Día Nacional del Registro electoral, asegurándose de que están registrados para votar antes de la fecha límite de registro de votantes del 5 de octubre para las elecciones del 3 de noviembre. Con solo dos semanas para la fecha límite, la Secretaria emitió un llamado a la acción a los votantes, líderes comunitarios y funcionarios electos para alentar a los tejanos a registrarse y prepararse para votar en las próximas elecciones.

“Una ciudadanía activa y comprometida desempeña un papel esencial para garantizar el bienestar continuo de nuestra democracia”, dijo la Secretaria Hughs. “En anticipación a las elecciones de noviembre, invito a todos los tejanos elegibles que aún no lo hayan hecho a registrarse a votar antes del 5 de octubre y así puedan contribuir al futuro del estado de Texas”.

A la fecha, hay 16,617,436votantes registrados en Texas, un nuevo récord estatal.

Las personas elegibles para votar pueden comenzar revisando su situación en el registro electoral visitando el sitio web de la Secretaría de Estado de Texas en la página “¿Estoy registrado?“.

Si se ha mudado a una nueva dirección dentro del mismo condado o ha cambiado su nombre, puede actualizar su información en línea.

Los tejanos elegibles que aún no están registrados para votar pueden completar e imprimir una solicitud de registro de elector aquí, o solicitar una solicitud de su administrador de elecciones del condado. Una vez completado ese proceso, los votantes elegibles de Texas deben presentar la solicitud completada al registrador de votantes del condado en su condado de residencia. Las solicitudes de registro de electores completadas deben estar marcadas con matasellos postal antes del 5 de octubre para ser aceptadas.

Los electores con preguntas sobre cómo emitir una boleta electoral en las próximas elecciones generales de noviembre de 2020 pueden llamar al 1-800-252-VOTE o visitar VoteTexas.gov para obtener más información.