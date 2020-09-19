Tornado clean-up expects to run just over half-a-million

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The City of Bowie has spent more than $405,000 on tornado clean-up efforts, with the city council approving budget amendments dominated by those costs.

Councilors met for a brief agenda of business this week. An ordinance amending the 2019-20 budget was approved for an overall amendment of $490,865.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said a few more bills are expected before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, which he anticipates will push the tornado clean-up costs to about $516,000.

“It has been quite an expensive proposition,” said Cunningham.

The largest expense requiring a line item amendment was in contract labor. It was budgeted at $35,000, but shot up to $270,000 to pay for electric crews that came in to help restore power. Crews came from Bryan Texas Utilities, Denton and Sanger. The manager said even with the experienced crew the city operates, there is no way they could have restored service in such a timely fashion for residents.

