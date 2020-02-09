Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Boyd to play the state-ranked Lady Yellowjackets for the second time in 10 days.

Unfortunately, the results were similar to the first match as Boyd won in straight sets.

The Lady Rabbits struggled to compete in most of the sets with the Lady Yellowjackets winning with set scores 25-16, 25-14 and 25-13.

Coach Breanna Jones did not think her young team played at their best playing one of the top teams in 3A.

With district play starting next week there are only a couple of more games to get ready before the games start counting towards playoff seedings.

Bowie next hosts a dual against Poolville and Ponder on Sept. 5.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted a dual on Saturday against Glen Rose and Brock.

The Lady Indians had a great day winning both matches and dropping only one set.

Nocona first played the Lady Tigers, winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-18. The team gave away set three according to Coach Tanya Samples with mental errors that snowballed once it got going, losing 25-9.

The Lady Indians bounced back strong in set four to win the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.

Nocona next played the Lady Eagles. The Lady Indians won a pretty competitive first set 25-22, but the next two set they won with comfortable margins 25-15 and 25-19.

Nocona travels to Paradise to play at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the team’s final match before district play begins next week.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted Vernon Northside on Friday night in the type of match that featured a lot of big momentum swings.

The Lady Panthers lost in straight sets 3-0 to the Lady Indians, though a look at the set scores shows that each one went down to the wire.

Saint Jo had a great start to the beginning of the match, up 9-1. Northside came back to tie the set 10-10. The Lady Panthers seemed to have the narrow lead as the set wound down, up 19-16 and 23-22.

The set went into extra points with both teams trading one point leads until the Lady Indians won 29-27 to win the first set.

The second set saw Saint Jo chasing Northside for all of the set, falling behind by as many as five points early on. The Lady Panthers cut the lead to two as the set neared the end and made it close, but the Lady Indians closed the set out by the barest margin winning 25-23.

Saint Jo would need to take three straight sets if it wanted to win. The third set started competitive, but midway through the Lady Panthers fell behind quite a bit 19-11.

It looked like Northside would be able to coast to a victory, but Saint Jo got on a roll serving to catch all the way back up within one point, trailing 23-22.

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians were able to wrestle away all of that momentum to win the final two points they needed to win the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.

The Lady Panthers next host Savoy at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won at Perrin-Whitt on Friday.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets, with two of the three sets going down to the wire.

The first set went into extra points and was won 26-24 while the second was won 25-23 by the narrowest margin of points in regulation.

After coming away with those two hard fought wins, the Lady Pirates did not pose much of challenge in the third set as Gold-Burg won by a comfortable margin 25-14 to win the match.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud of her team as it was the type of match the team needed at this time.

Gold-Burg next hosts county foe Forestburg at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.