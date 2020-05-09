Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Lindsay on Tuesday to battle the Lady Knights.

The Lady Indians lost in straight sets to as they never really got going well offensively.

Nocona fell behind in the first set midway through as outside hitter Averee Kleinhans went down with an injury.

While the Lady Indians competed well, Lindsay would close out the set strong winning 25-19.

Kleinhans was back in the second set and played the rest of the match with no limp or pain showing.

The second set was the most competitive of the match. After falling behind early in the set 10-5, Nocona came back to tie the set 15-15.

It went into extra points with both teams having chances to win the set. Unfortunately, the Lady Knights were able to pull it out to win the set 29-27 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Indians would need to win the next three sets in a row if they wanted to win the match, but the start to set three was not a good one.

Nocona fell behind 11-4 in the first 15 points as it building any type of offense.

Playing catch-up from there, the Lady Indians never did go on the type of run they needed to make up that kind of margin. Lindsay would win the set 25-17 and the match.

Coach Tanya Samples did not think her team played its best game.

Nocona starts district play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Jacksboro.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers traveled to play 3A City View on Tuesday.

Despite the being two classifications smaller, the Lady Panthers beat the Lady Mustangs 3-1 in a match they controlled pretty well for the most part.

Saint Jo won the first set by a big margin 25-13. Unfortunately, this led to the team relaxing which allowed City View to win the second set 25-17 to tie the match.

The third set was competitive, but the Lady Panthers won 25-21 to take the lead. The fourth set saw Saint Jo fully in control as it won by a big margin 25-13 to win the match.

Saint Jo next plays at Chico at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Alvord on Tuesday night.

Prairie Valley did not play its best match as Alvord won in four sets 3-1.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 10 kills and Molly Gilleland had four aces.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter was not pleased with how her team played.



Prairie Valley next plays at Olney at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played well at Olney on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Cubs.

None of the sets were close with scores like 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13. Gold-Burg did what it does best as Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was singing her team’s praises afterwards.

The Lady Bears next play at Wichita Christian at 5 p.m. on Sep. 11.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns traveled to Quanah on Tuesday night and played a competitive match with the Lady Indians.

The Longhorns lost in four sets 3-1, but three of the four sets were competitive.

Quanah won the first two sets each by the narrowest of margin 25-23. Instead of hanging its head, Forestburg came back strong in the third set to win 25-20 and breathing new life into the match.

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians played mistake free in the fourth set to win by a comfortable margin 25-14 to win the match.

Keeleigh Burnam led the team with five aces, Katie Willett ha 10 assists and Faith Moore had 10 kills and 14 digs to lead the team.

Forestburg next plays at Graford at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.

