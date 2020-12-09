Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started district play with a test on Tuesday traveling to Jacksboro.

The Lady Indians had to scrape and claw to get the win in five sets, coming back from 2-1 deficit.

Nocona came out swinging the first set as it won in a one-sided fashion 25-16. The second set was the most competitive of the whole match.

The Lady Indians had a chance to go up two sets, but the Lady Tigers fought hard. Jacksboro would win the set in extra points 29-27 to tie the match at 1-1.

Nocona fell behind in the third set and could never make up the margin. The Lady Tigers won the set 25-18 to take the lead in the match 2-1.

The Lady Indians would need to win the last two sets if they wanted to win the match, but first had to take care of business in the fourth set.

Nocona played with great energy and spirit Jacksboro could not match as it won the fourth set by the same margin it won the first set 25-16. This tied the match at 2-2 to force a fifth and final set.

It was competitive, but the Lady Indians pulled away in the end to win the set 15-12 and the match 3-2.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 22 kills. Sydni Messer was second with 11 kills while leading the team with 27 assists and five service aces.

Nocona next plays a non-district game at Melissa at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs traveled to Olney on Tuesday night to face the Lady Cubs.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to avenge some tough recent performances as they easily beat Olney in straight sets. None of the sets were competitive with scores like 25-15, 25-7 and 25-14.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 kills and six service aces while Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 13 assists.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought this was a game her team really needed to win to move past some not so good recent play.

Prairie Valley next plays at Electra at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 to start district play.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns traveled to Graford on Tuesday as they opened up district play.

The Lady Horns fell to the Lady Rabbits in straight sets. The second set was the most competitive, but Forestburg just could not make enough good things happen consistently enough to hang with Graford with scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-13.

Athena Britain led the team with three service aces and Faith Moore had five assists. Moore and Katie Willett each had a team high five digs. Bailey Payne, Keeleigh Burnam, Kendal Cross and Willett each had two kills apiece to lead the team.

The Lady Horns next travel to Alvord to play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

