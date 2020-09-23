Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians win against Breckinridge on Saturday kept them tied at the top of the district standings with a 3-0 record.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the winless in-district Lady Buckaroos.

Nocona controlled all of the sets with scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-19.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 15 kills. Sydni Messer led the team with 20 assists and seven kills. Laramie Hayes had eight service aces as the team wracked up 18 in the match.

Coach Tanya Samples thought her team played well enough to get the job done and especially liked what she saw from the team in the first set.

The team will get tested this week playing Holliday earlier in the week before hosting district rival Bowie at home on Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers battled but came up short against Poolville at home on Friday.

The 2A Lady Monarchs won in straight sets, though the Lady Panthers made them work for two of the sets.

The first set was competitive with the teams tied at 15-15. Unfortunately, Poolville pulled away at the end to win 25-21.

The second set played out similarly to the first set. Saint Jo hung right with the Lady Monarchs, who led 18-17. From there it was all Poolville as it won seven of the next eight points to win the set 25-18.

The third set was not as close after the opening 10 points. The Lady Monarchs led 13-7 and never looked back as they won the set 25-14 to win the match.

Kayden Skidmore led the team with seven kills, Kaitline Harris with six assists and Kassidy Pitman with seven digs.

Coach Charlie Hamilton knew it was going to be tough playing another 2A team. She had her team trying to work on certain things to get ready for the other 1A schools.

The 1A part of district comes this week as Saint Jo plays at Graford at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won in Harrold on Saturday in straight sets.

The Lady Bulldogs took care of the Lady Hornets despite a slow start and dealing with the smaller than normal gym with scores of 25-17, 25-5 and 25-18.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 15 kills and added 11 assists. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 12 assists, Briana Harris had five service aces and Hailey Winkler had 19 digs.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter had little to complain about how her team played overall.

Prairie Valley has some tough competition coming up against 2A teams in the district. The Lady Bulldogs host Windthorst at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won in Electra on Saturday.

It took four sets, but the Lady Bears were in control most of the match with its aggressive serving and the ever improving net game.

Gold-Burg won the first two sets with scores 25-15 and 25-21. The Lady Tigers came back to win set three 25-19, but the Lady Bears took care of business in set four to win 25-20.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh liked how her team played and responded to her instruction to keep attacking.

Gold-Burg has a tough 2A district game next as it hosts Archer City at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns tried their best to match up against 2A power Lindsay on Friday at home, but came up short.

The Lady Horns lost in straight sets as the big and accomplished Lady Knights won with set scores of 25-5, 25-12 and 25-9.

Katie Willett led the team with three kills. Faith Moore had a team high eight digs as she and Willett each had two assists as well. Kendal Cross and Keeleigh Burnam each had one service ace apiece.

Despite the loss, Coach Cori Hayes thought his team played well in certain areas despite being overmatched and will look to do better against 1A competition.

Forestburg next plays at fellow 1A competitor Perrin-Whitt at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.