Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost their first district game at Holliday on Tuesday.

The undefeated Lady Eagles won in straight sets against Nocona in a match that was expected to be closer between the only two undefeated teams left in the district.

The first set was all Holliday as the Lady Indians had trouble getting anything going. The Lady Eagles controlled the set from start to finish as they won 25-11.

Both the second and third sets were more competitive with Nocona hanging around and keeping pace better. Unfortunately in both sets, Holliday was able to do just enough at the end to secure wins with scores 25-22 and 25-21, winning the match.

With one loss, the Lady Indians are tied with Henrietta for second place in the district.

That could change before the teams play, when Nocona travels there to play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, but it will still be a big game.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted their first 1A district match on Tuesday and easily beat Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets with scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-20.

After a rough start against the 2A teams in district, Saint Jo finally got to play someone its own size and see how much it had learned from the continual tough tests.

Hannah Reyling led the team with seven kills and Kaitline Harris had a team high 17 assists. Kayden Skidmore added 16 assists and five kills. Kassidy Pitman and Elaina Everson each had a 90 percent serve-receive rating to help the Lady Panthers stay on the attack.

Saint Jo next hosts rival Forestburg, which is always an adjustment for the Lady Panthers to overcome in those matches. The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns hosted a tough Poolville team on Tuesday and were overmatched by the bigger 2A school.

The Lady Monarchs won in straight sets with scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-8.

Faith Moore led the team with four kills and Katie Willett had seven assists.

On defense Bailey Payne and Moore each had six digs to lead the team.

The team is doing its best to compete against the routinely larger teams which will hopefully pay off when it plays other 1A schools in the district.

One of those is rival Saint Jo, where Forestburg will next play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.