Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers picked up their second straight district win on Friday at Graford.

The Lady Panthers handled the Lady Rabbits in straight sets, winning each set by a larger margin than the one before.

The first set was the most competitive with Saint Jo closing strong to win 25-20.

The second and third sets were not as close as the Lady Panthers left no doubt who was the better team winning 25-17 and 25-12.

Coach Charlie Hamilton made sure her team knew the importance of the game.

“They knew Graford was sitting ahead of us in district based on teams we have and have not played,” Hamilton said. “They came in ready to take the lead in district. They played well as a team. We look forward to growing more each game.”

Saint Jo next hosts Chico at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost to 2A team Windthorst on Friday at home.

The Lady Trojans won in straight sets against the shorthanded Lady Bulldogs with scores of 25-18, 25-9 and 25-11.

“We were missing three varsity starters,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “We had to pull up two JV players and play Hailey Winkler, our libero, all the way around. We held our own in set one, but the other two we just could not adapt well enough to put points on the board.”

Prairie Valley next hosts a rematch against county foe Gold-Burg at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears had to host big 2A Archer City on Saturday with three players missing.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets, but the Lady Bears fought hard despite being shorthanded.

Gold-Burg got better every set as the players tried to get used to the new rotation out of necessity.

Archer City won the first set 25-8, but the Lady Bears hung around and competed better in sets two and three with scores of 25-16 and 25-20.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud of how her team fought.

“The girls rallied like they always do and played extremely well defensively by covering the hits like troopers,” Cromleigh said. “It was a match where all the girls stepped up and played their hearts out.”

Gold-Burg next gets a rematch at county foe Prairie Valley.

The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.

