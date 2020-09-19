Volleyball team roundup

By Jordan Neal

The Nocona Lady Indians took a break from district play to travel to Melissa and get challenged by the 4A Lady Cardinals.

The Lady Indians lost in four sets 3-1, though it gave Melissa its best shot.

The first set saw the Lady Cardinals pull away to win convincingly 25-16. The second set was more competitive for Nocona, but Melissa won the set 25-21 to go up 2-0.

