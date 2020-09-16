Week of Prayer planned

Come join the members of First Baptist Church of Bowie from 4-7 p.m. Sept 21-25 or from 10 am- 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 to pray for the church and the nation. Prayer guides will be available and the public is welcome.

Organizers explain this is a seven-day event with one purpose, “to unite all in prayer.” Bro Mike Henson will end the week with a message at 6 p.m. on Sept 27.Find United in Prayer on Facebook or visit: txonourknees.