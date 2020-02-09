Whether boating, driving or hiking make it a safe holiday

The Labor Day holiday weekend is here and many will take to the highway for the “last hurrah” summer weekend, perhaps to a pool, the beach, or the great outdoors.

Texas Game Warden Preston Kleinman who serves Montague County said everything looks good at the local lacks for a fun weekend of boating, fishing or swimming. He said the lake levels are strong causing no problems for launching boats.

“Remember, never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities,” said the warden.

As of Monday noon, Lake Amon G. Carter was 97.9 percent full at 919.72 mean seal level. Lake Nocona was at 95.6 percent full at 826.,79.

Here are a few safety tips from the National Safe Boating Council.

• Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone is wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 86 percent of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket in 2019.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.