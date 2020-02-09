WL Plastics donates $10,000 to tornado relief fun

Generous donations have been added to the Bowie Storm Relief Fund this past week allowing the fund to continue assisting businesses and residents recovering from the May 22 tornado.

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation through a committee has been coordinating the fund distribution. Executive Director Janis Crawley announced INEOS (WL Plastics) made a $10,000 donation to the Bowie Rotary Club for expenditures to assist through the fund.

Members of the Rotary Club presented the funds this past week. In another donation organizers of the BTX Ride donated its sponsorship money to the storm relief fund after the ride was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Crawley said the fund has assisted 68 residences and 12 businesses.

“We have been extremely fortunate with the generous donations and the committee has worked very hard in placing the funds. We are still accepting applications and donations. One hundred percent of the funds is placed back into the hands of those in most need – primarily those who were without insurance and/or means to meet their deductibles and most affected by the storm,” explained Crawley.

Visit bedc.org to donate or call 872-4193 for assistance details.