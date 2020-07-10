Absentee ballots may be brought in person to clerk’s office

As the days tick away toward the Nov. 3 general election, Ginger Wall, Montague County elections administrator, reminds voters they can drop off their absentee ballot in person at her office at Montague if they do not want to mail it.

Amidst rumors and allegations of voter fraud and post office delays, Wall said she is confident the process that has been used many years will continue to run smoothly even with a heavy turnout. Her office has sent out about 500 mail-in ballots so far, which she says is about par for a presidential election; however, she added they have several come in every day.

