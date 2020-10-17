Actions earn Trooper Justiss DPS’ top Medal of Valor

A Bowie High graduate and former Bowie Police officer was honored with the Department of Public Safety’s highest award this week receiving the Medal of Valor for her action during a Midland shooting incident in August 2019.

The Texas Public Safety Commission and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw Wednesday presented two Medals of Valor, one Purple Heart, 10 Lifesaving Awards, the 2020 Top Trooper Awards and a Unit Citation to department personnel.

Three Director’s Awards also were presented to partner agency personnel at the PSC awards ceremony Wednesday at the DPS Tactical Training Center in Florence.



Trooper Melina Limon Justiss, Texas Highway Patrol—Midland, received the Medal of Valor, which is the highest honor and award bestowed by DPS and Trooper Charles Pryor, also Midland DPS received a Purple Heart.

