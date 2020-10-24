Bass Club fishes at Possum Kingdom

The Red River High School Bass Club finished up their second tournament last weekend.

The second tournament took place on Possum Kingdom Lake with more than 200 teams.

The team of Smith-Chitwood weighed in five bass for 9.75 pounds and finished 20th. The team of Clark-Nichols weighed in three bass for 8.74 pounds and finished 33rd.

The team of Kooper Hansard-Spencer Uncel weighed in three fish for 6.36 pounds and finished 42nd. The team of Miguel Olivares-Gerald Dyer weighed three fish for 5.14 pounds and finished 59th.

The team of Demoss-Dennis weighed two fish for 3.36 pounds and finished 90th. The team of Leighton Baker-Carter Ritchie weighed one bass for 1.67 pounds and finished 130th.

Youth come from Bowie, Nocona, Bellevue, Henrietta, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley. Adult volunteers from the same areas have agreed to boat captain them and share their knowledge and skills to help the youth become successful in the tournaments.

The points these kids earn will go towards end of the year to qualify for the Regional Tournament in April and then state in May.

The next tournament for the club will be at Lake Whitney on Nov. 14.

