Bears take on Longhorns at homecoming

The Gold-Burg Bears had a happy homecoming on Friday night as they beat district opponent Forestburg for their fourth straight win.

The Bears took control early and did not let go as they won 55-19.

Both teams came into the contest with little time to prepare, forced to reschedule the day before the game since the original game was set in November.

Gold-Burg took the lead on its first drive as Kani Grace completed a pass to Will Hodges for 39 yards and a touchdown to go up 8-0.

The Longhorns offense could not get anything going as they turned the ball over on downs. The Bears did not take long for Grace to slice is way through Forestburg’s defense on his way to a 42-yard touchdown run, making the score 15-0.

The Longhorns offense got themselves in gear as Braxton Osteen led a scoring drive, finding Nathan Payne in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown catch. It cut the lead to 15-6.

Gold-Burg’s offense could not be slowed down. Jack Henry completed another pass to Hodges, who took it the rest of the way down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown, making the score 21-6 heading into the second quarter.

Forestburg’s offense found some success running the ball up the middle as Jeremiah Perez got loose for a 33-yard touchdown run. The extra point play was good making the score 27-13.

The Bears offense methodically moved the ball down the field with their sweeping runs to the outside. Grace scored again on an 11-yard run to put Gold-Burg back up by two score 27-13.

The Longhorns would not go away as the offense hit on another big play. Osteen hit Levi Balthrop on a slant he took 40-yards for a touchdown, again making it one-score game 27-19.

Unfortunately for Forestburg, the defense had not solved the Bears offense. Brother Jayon Grace got in on the action, scoring on a short run to put Gold-Burg up by double-digits 35-19.

The Longhorns knew they needed to score before the half. Cutting the game to one score and receiving the ball to start the second half would give Forestburg a chance to come back and tie the score if it could make some extra points.

The Bear’s defense stepped up though and forced a turnover on downs deep in Forestburg territory. Gold-Burg tried to complete some passes with the time running out, but could not punch it in before the time expired. The Bears still had a two-score lead 35-19, but the Longhorns were not giving up.

Forestburg needed a good offensive possession to start the third quarter if it wanted to come back to win. Unfortunately for them, Gold-Burg’s defense started putting pressure on the passing game and being disciplined stopping the run.

The Longhorns turned the ball over on downs and the Bear’s Henry found Matthew Fatheree on a deep post play for a 33-yard touchdown catch, making the score 41-19.

Things started to go downhill for Forestburg’s offense from there. The Longhorns fumbled the ball away on their next two drives, recovered by Gold-Burg’s Henry and Grace.

The Bears took advantage of both these plays as Grace scored on an 11-yard run and brother Jayon scored on a five-yard run, making the score 55-19.

Forestburg got one stop at the end of the game when Balthrop recovered a fumble for the Longhorns. Unfortunately for Forestburg, the offense failed to take advantage with the time winding down and the result already decided.

Gold-Burg won 55-19.

