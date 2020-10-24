BISD letter explains Nov. 3 shutdown of virtual learning

This week the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees agreed with recommendations from the administrators to discontinue virtual learning with the superintendent announcing it will be effective Nov. 3.

Citing poor attendance by students across all campuses and failing grades, principals and administrators asked the option be removed.

In a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Blake Enlow called the beginning of the 2020-21 school year like no other in the history of the district.

“We ended the previous year in a totally online environment and began this year with virtual learning as an option for some families. What has become evident during the last two months is this option is not reaching the educational outcomes our students need and our staff desires. Therefore, BISD will end virtual learning beginning Nov. 3 with the following exceptions,” stated Enlow.

