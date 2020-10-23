April 5, 1932 – October 19, 2020

BOWIE – Bobby Lee Ford, 88, Bowie, TX, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020 in Azle, TX.

A graveside service took place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the Joy Cemetery in Clay County with Rex Cobb who officiated. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Bobby was born April 5, 1932 in Newport to Virgil and Addie (Sexton) Ford. On Aug. 10, 1979 he married Rhonda Duncan in Ryan, OK. Bobby was a hard worker and worked for Bennett Oil and Gas for many years. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and going to church. Bobby will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Teresa Quillen, brothers, Bud Ford and Billy Ford and sister, Helen Horn.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Rhonda Ford, Bowie; sons, Kenneth Ford and wife, Tracey, Bellevue and David Ford and wife, Holly, Bowie; daughters, Clarissa Fletcher and husband, Norm, Azle and Amie Mankhambira and husband, Duncan, Saginaw; sister, Wanda Uncel, Bowie; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

