Bowie City Council candidates answer tough questions

By BARBARA GREEN

This is part one of a two-part story from Thursday night’s Bowie City Council Political Forum. See part two in the mid-week Bowie News.

A small group of citizens attended Thursday night’s political forum for Bowie City Council candidates just a few days before early voting begins in the Nov. 3 election.

Longtime Bowie resident and supporter Margin Latham served as moderator asking the candidates a series of nine prepared questions. The evening also was opened up for audience questions at the end. Dillon Steen organized the forum. About 25 people were in the audience which included several city staff members, councilors and citizens.

Candidates participating were: Incumbent Councilor Laura Hefley, precinct one; Kristi Bates, precinct two; Glenda Durham and Terry Gunter, both in precinct three. Tawni Jones, candidate in precinct one, was unable to attend reported Steen as she was working out of town.

The questions spanned all the familiar topics of taxes, finances, streets, utility rates and development, but the list also tackled if the candidates were prepared for the work involved with serving a full term and how they would improve the city’s image in public and social media.

