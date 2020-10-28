Bowie falls at Whitesboro 35-7

It was another case of a close game getting away from the Bowie Jackrabbits in the second half in their loss at Whitesboro on Friday.

The Bearcats won the game 35-7, scoring 21 of their points in the third quarter.

The Jackrabbits held Whitesboro to only one score in the first half with the Bearcats scoring on a 30-yard pass from Mac Harper to Jacob Smith.

Down 7-0 at halftime, Bowie was still hoping it had a chance to win this game if it could get anything going on offense.

Unfortunately this season second halves, especially third quarters, have plagued the Jackrabbits for whatever reason. Friday was no different.

Whitesboro scored on a 55-yard run from Devon Price to start the quarter and go up by two scores and it was downhill from there.

The Bearcats scored twice more before the quarter ended with Harper scoring on a short run and connecting with Major Ledbetter on a 22-yard touchdown.

Down 28-0 in the fourth quarter, Bowie played better in the final period.

The offense capitalized on its best drive of the game as Ty Harris scored from one yard out to cut the score to 28-7.

Unfortunately, the offense gave that score back as a fumble was recovered by Whitesboro and returned 42-yards for a touchdown to put the final touches on the game. The Bearcats won 35-7.

Bowie hosts its final home game against Ponder. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

