Bowie ISD to drop virtual learning Nov. 3 with only a few strict exceptions

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District will discontinue virtual learning for students with only a few specific exceptions effective Nov. 3.

Trustees Monday night were provided information on virus testing and the virtual learning activities, with board consensus virtual learning is not working the way it was intended hindering learning for students and putting added strain on the staff.

Superintendent Blake Enlow has authority to take this step based on previous board action. He received trustee consensus Monday.

Late Tuesday afternoon he announced the district will end virtual learning in its present form on Nov. 3 with the following exceptions: A lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test requiring quarantine or documented closed contact requiring quarantine.

In the Tuesday letter Enlow said families choosing to continue remote learning have these options: Enroll in a private school; request a transfer to another district offering the program; enroll in an online school or withdraw to home school.

Read the full story that includes COVID testing stats for staff and students, plus virtual learning failing stats in the mid-week Bowie News.