Bowie junior high volleyball face tough teams

The Bowie Junior High volleyball teams hosted Nocona on Oct. 3 and Holliday on Monday.

Both seventh grade teams won their matches against Nocona.

The seventh grade A team won in straight sets 25-15 and 25-16.

The seventh grade B team lost the first set 25-23, but won the next two sets 25-17 and 15-11.

Coach Rhonda Parr said both teams are improving as they work on the fundamentals.

The eighth grade A lost in three sets with scores 21-25, 25-22 and 8-15. The eighth grade B team lost both sets 14-25 and 24-26.

The matches against Holliday did not go the way of the Lady Cottontails on Monday night.

The eighth grade A team lost with set scores 13-25 and 17-25. The eighth grade B team won the first set 25-22, but lost the next two sets 15-25 and 7-15.

The seventh grade A team lost with set scores 22-25 and 18-25.

The seventh grade B team lost with set scores 19-25 and 17-25.

The teams don’t play again until Oct. 15 where the A teams will host undefeated Montague at 5 p.m.