Bowie loses to district leader Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started the second round of district play losing to the top team in the district Holliday at home on Friday.

The Lady Rabbits lost in straight sets against the Lady Eagles, with no sets really being that competitive.

Bowie played a good first 25 points in the first set, trailing only 13-12 and hanging tight with the fast-paced Holliday team. Unfortunately, everything started to unravel from there as the Lady Eagles went on an 8-2 run. From there, Holliday coasted to the finish winning 25-15.

The second set started competitive early on tied 5-5, but the Lady Eagles quickly went on a 7-3 run to open up the lead. The Lady Rabbits could never really close the gap, but did a better job of keeping pace. Holliday won by the comfortable margin 25-17 to go up 2-0.

Bowie did show it could compete with this team in the first matchup a few weeks back, even winning a set off the Lady Eagles who only dropped one other set during district play.

The third set is usually prime for a team to at least steal a set off a team in a loss when it is down 2-0. Unfotunately, Bowie did not bring the needed level of energy to play in the third set.

Holliday went up 9-1 to start the set off as the Lady Rabbits hitting errors just kept piling up against the Lady Eagles defense. Bowie eventually started playing.

Down eight points against a good team, the set was toast from there barred a complete meltdown from Holliday that never came. The Lady Eagles won 25-14 to win the match.

