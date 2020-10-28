Bowie mayor says she won’t restrict Halloween, leaves the responsibility to citizens

By BARBARA GREEN

City of Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris told the city council Monday night she would not take any steps to stop Halloween activities this weekend encouraging citizens to take steps they feel will protect their family.

The city has an ordinance setting “official trick or treat” on the closest Saturday night to the Oct. 31 holiday; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic still spreading some communities have cancelled or put limitations on traditional trick or treat activities.

Burris said she and the city office have received numerous calls about Halloween and as of Monday night she had no plans to limit those festivities.



Burris continued she also has been contacted about taking additional steps to try and limit the spread of COVID-19. Again, she turned it to the citizens to be responsible doing what they feel comfortable with.

