Bowie volleyball beats Jacksboro 3-0

The Bowie Lady Rabbits shook off two straight losses with a win against Jacksboro at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets 3-0 and looked to be in control for the majority of the match despite a rough first set.

Bowie’s early 6-4 lead to start the match went away as the Lady Tigers won eight of the next 10 points to take the lead 12-8.

The set continued to trend Jacksboro’s way as the Lady Tigers lead grew to 18-12 at one point before the Lady Rabbits made their comeback. After a timeout Bowie started to rally.

The Lady Rabbits won 11 of the next 14 points to come back and take the lead 23-22. From there Bowie made sure to finish the job, winning the first set 25-22.

After several big runs from both teams in the opening set, the beginning of the second set proved to be a competitive, back-and-forth display.

The teams were tied at 10-10 with neither team able to gain much of a lead.

It was at this time the Lady Rabbits separated themselves, winning nine of the next 10 points to take a big 19-11 lead. Any hope the Lady Tigers had of engineering a similar type of comeback Bowie made in the previous set never came.

The Lady Rabbits never took their foot off the gas as they won the set 25-13 on a 15-3 run.

Up two sets and with all of the momentum, Bowie had to be aware of the third set let down. The first 10 points of the third set were competitive with the score tied 5-5, but it did not take long for the Lady Rabbits to gain control.

Bowie won seven of the next 10 points to take the lead 12-8. This time Jacksboro did close the gap before it got out of control again. The Lady Tigers came back to tie the score up at 15-15, making sure the Lady Rabbits knew they would not be gifted the third set.

Bowie switched momentum back to its side as it went on another 7-3 run to go up 22-18. From there the Lady Rabbits played out the match to win the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.

