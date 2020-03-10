Breast Cancer Awareness Month opens

Cancer screenings are widely recognized as a vital component of personal healthcare. Catching cancer in its earliest stages greatly improves patients’ survival rates, and screening is often the most effective way to find cancer before it grows and spreads to other parts of the body.

Women who recognize the importance of breast cancer screenings are also likely recognize just how conflicting advice about screening is. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists breast cancer screening recommendations from seven different organizations on their website.

