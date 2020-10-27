December 6, 1982 – October 22, 2020

GREENVILLE – Christopher Kyle Sidwell, 37, Greenville, passed away on Oct. 22 at Hunt Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 in Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with the Rev. Danny Crawford officiating, under the direction of the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Family Fellowship Greenville with the Rev. Paul Blue officiating, under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home of Greenville.

Chris was born Dec. 6, 1982 in El Paso to James and Teresa (Wadsworth) Sidwell. Chris worked with Southwest GMC and was a member at Family Fellowship.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mack and Evelyn Wadsworth and his paternal grandfather, Lonnie Sidwell.

Chris is survived by his parents, James and Teresa Sidwell; sisters, Kandace DeAnn Hyden and husband, Phillip and Shelby Alise Turner and husband, Keith; nephews, Triston Hyden, Corbin Hyden, Mack Turner and Case Turner; grandparents, Janet and Doyle Underwood and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Paid publication

