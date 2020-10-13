April 6, 1930 – October 8, 2020

BOWIE – Clyde Marion Henson Jr., 90, passed away quietly at home on Oct. 8, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service took place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Clyde was born April 6, 1930 in Bowie to Clyde Sr. and Opal (Gustin) Henson. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1947. He married Jimmie Cutler in Dec. of 1950 and shortly thereafter joined the United States Navy serving with the Seabees during the Korean War.

In his early years, he worked in the oilfield. Clyde then worked as a substance abuse counselor for the state hospital in Wichita Falls for 20 plus years until his retirement.

He was a major benefactor of the Bowie Alcoholic Anonymous and was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald Henson, Keith Henson and Bob Henson.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Jimmie Henson, Bowie; sons, Mike Henson and wife, Nancy, Bowie, Don Henson and wife, Karen, Bowie and Pat Henson and wife, Mary, Keller; sisters, Wanda Fay McGee, Bowie, Marie Ingram, Bowie and Virginia Haire, Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Jason Henson, Kelly Henson, Beau Calcote, Brooke Bagley, Leah Jeffries, Anna Henson, Sarah Harris, Micah Raley, Mackenzie Henson, Morgan Henson; 23 great-grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Clyde to your local Alcoholics Anonymous or Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

