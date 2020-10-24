Commissioners to meet

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the courthouse annex.

County officials will consider the order calling the Dec. 19 State Senate District 30 runoff election. Drew Springer, district 68 state representative, will faceoff with Dallas area business owner Shelley Luther, following the September election where neither won a majority in the six-person race.

Early voting for this election will begin on Dec. 9.

Other topics will be presentation of the 2020 tax totals; accept the county attorney’s Chapter 59 asset and forfeiture report; and consider public interest in plat revisions.

The consent agenda and public comments round out the agenda.