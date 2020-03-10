County debates FEMA extension on road funds

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court met with officials from Federal Emergency Management Agency, Texas Department of Emergency Management and Cohn Reznick Tuesday to discuss a disaster relief fund extension

While the commissioners have made progress, the upfront costs of the larger projects have delayed them to the point they are pushing up against a possible funding stoppage. FEMA or TDEM have not specifically named an endpoint, but with the damage occurring five years ago it is expected that will come soon. A similar meeting took place in February.

Through FEMA disaster relief the county was allocated $13,137,353.79 for a total of 138 road projects. Of that amount, 118 were classified as small projects and 20 were large. It is a 75 percent FEMA/25 percent county match for the funds.

Overall project totals, 61.51 percent completed, 30.50 percent partially complete and 7.99 percent not started. Precincts two and four have completed all their projects. Precinct two had 32 small and one large project, while four had 28 small and no large projects. Precinct two had 79 roads damaged and four had 49 roads damaged.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.