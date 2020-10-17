County Judge says mask exemption is ended

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton reported Saturday morning he has found after talking with the local health authority and state health service officials the state is tracking 35 active COVID-19 cases in the county and there are likely some additional cases on on the list. This increase from Oct. 14 when the mask exemption was announced, now cancels the exemption. The Texas Department of Health is investigating probable origins of this increase in positive cases. Citizens are encouraged to follow the governor’s order urging face coverings in public locations.