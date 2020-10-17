COVID-19 UPDATE

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County Health Authority, provided a Saturday update on COVID-19 active cases as of Oct. 17.

He said there are now 33 active reported by the Department of Health Services from a total of 255 cases. There are seven fatalities.

“There are a lot more positives coming down the pipe including several from Nocona and 11 from one church in Bowie,” said McCaig.

While there is an ongoing debate for masks, McCaig again encourages everyone to wear a masks when out in public and to social distance where possible. He anticipates the cases will continue to grow as colder weather moves in and people are inside more.