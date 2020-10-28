DPS provides safety tips for Halloween, Day of the Dead

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, you don’t have to abandon Halloween and Día de los Muertos activities, but you can make them safer this year. The Texas Department of State Health Services is sharing tips on what you can do to minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus during this season.

The safest activities are those that put you in direct contact only with people you live with. You can carve pumpkins or decorate your home, prepare a meal that was a favorite of your deceased loved ones, make an ofrenda, or participate in an online costume contest or fashion show.

Read the full list of tips and see local events planned for this weekend in your mid-week Bowie News.