Early voting closes out with more than 50 percent turnout

Election season seems to have been going on forever, but it comes to an end on Tuesday when American voters go to the polls to have their say on national, state and local elections.

Early voting has been steady across the county and appears to be record-breaking with 7,012 early ballots cast shortly before noon on the final day. That is 49 percent of the 13,519 registered voters in the county, but election officials expected it to pass 50 percent early afternoon. In 2016 the presidential election drew 5,944 early voters.

Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said while nearly 50 percent of the county’s registered voters went to the polls early, there are still plenty who will vote on election day. The election staff will begin processing early ballots on election day and begin uploading them by 7 p.m. when polls close.

Wall said early voting went well with no major issues. Voters planning to arrive on election day should be prepared for possible lines. She also reminds those who have not submitted their mail-in ballot to the post office, those may be hand-delivered by the voter to the election administrator’s office by 5 p.m. on election day.

There were 650 mail-in ballots requested including those by military and citizens out of the country on election day.

Voters may cast their ballots at any of the locations since Montague County operates county-wide polling. Polling locations and sample ballots will be available at the county website: co.montague.tx.us, click elections.

