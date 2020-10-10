Early voting opens Tuesday for Nov. 3 election

After months of political angst and anticipation, early voting begins Oct. 13 for the Nov. 3 general elections.

There is expected to be a large turnout due to the presidential election and coupled with the pandemic, early voting may be an option for many. Along with the federal elections, there will be many big state races decided including senator and state representatives.

Locally, Montague County does not have any contested races, but there will be city council elections in Bowie and Nocona and races in Bowie and Montague Independent School Districts.

Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said early voting will be set up at the same locations as the previous special election: Montague County Annex Community Room at Montague, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist.

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, Oct. 13-30. There will be two evenings with later hours open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 but only at the Montague County Annex location.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.