Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers not only started off district play with a win at Bryson on Friday night, but did it in an authoritative way.

The Panthers won by mercy rule 84-35, ending the game with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Both teams started slow. In a game where the combined score surpassed 100 points, neither team scored once in the first quarter. Both teams turned the ball over, with Saint Jo fumbling the ball away and Tyler Cook intercepting two passes in the quarter.

As the second quarter came, the Panthers offense was driving and the scoring would not stop for the rest of the game.

Running back Logan Brawner scored four touchdowns and recovered a fumble on defense in the quarter. Chance Bennett scored on a run short run as well to put Saint Jo up 38-15 at halftime.

Things continued for the Panthers in the third quarter. Brawner ripped off three long touchdown runs and Bennett punched in another short yardage touchdown run. Saint Jo’s score was pushed to 70 points, but the Cowboys did enough to stay in the game scoring two touchdowns, but trailed 70-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bryson scored early in the quarter to on a pass play to cut the lead to 70-35. The Panthers responded as Brawner scored his eighth touchdown of the game on a long run to make the score 78-35, only two points short of the 45-point mercy rule margin.

Saint Jo’s defense came through with a four-and-out stop on the Cowboy’s next drive to get the ball back. Driving into Bryson’s territory, Bennett powered his way for 14 yards and his third rushing touchdown. Putting the Panther’s up 84-38 and ending the game before regulation.

Saint Jo next hosts Newcastle at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears continued their winning streak on Thursday with its fifth straight win at Aquilla.

It took no second half heroics as the Bears took care of the Cougars in the first half, winning a one-sided game 54-6 with little trouble.

While a couple of early season wins took come from behind theatrics that frustrated Helms, the last two wins have been complete clinics as Gold-Burg took control from beginning to end.

The last Bears team on record to win five wins in their entire season dates back before Maxpreps started keeping track, which started in 2004.

While Gold-Burg is the feel good story of the season so far, the Bears bye-week will be focusing on gearing up for the last three games of the season against district play. It will take at least two wins to guarantee a playoff spot.

Gold-Burg plays its final home game against Trinidad at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Nocona

It was not a happy homecoming for the Nocona Indians football team.

The Indians lost a one-sided contest against Callisburg 64-0.

It was a game where little went right for Nocona most of the night as early turnovers allowed the Wildcats a short field which led to three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Even without short field, the Indian defense had trouble containing Callisburg’s rushing attack most of the night. Big run plays by a variety of runners started to pop for the Wildcats by the game’s end.

Nocona’s offense found little success most of the night. The team had four fumbles recovered by Callisburg. The Wildcats also took advantage of special teams with two safeties on a blocked punt and a snap that went through the end zone for a safety.

It’s the type of game the Indians will be looking to forget as they travel to Henrietta this week. The winless Bearcats will be a different challenge with their spread it out, pass heavy attack, but Nocona will be looking to get the taste of this game out of its mouth.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 in Henrietta.