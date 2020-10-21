Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers rolled over Newcastle at home on Friday night.

It only took one half as Saint Jo won 56-0 due to mercy rule.

The Panthers scored on their second offensive play as Logan Brawner scored on a 33-yard run. Newcastle did not score on its first drive, but did a good job of keeping the ball away from Saint Jo, coverting two first downs.

When the Panthers got the ball back there was less than two minutes to play in the quarter. Saint Jo did not need much time though as Jonathon Diaz scored on a 54-yard run to put the Panthers up 16-0 heading into the second quarter.

The second play of the new quarter saw Brawner score on a short touchdown run to go up 24-0. The defense forced a four-and-out and the offense scored on its first play as Chance Bennett rumbled his way for a 40-yard touchdown run to go up 32-0.

Newcastle fumbled on its next drive and Dylan Brockman recovered the ball. Brawner then completed his first touchdown pass of the season to Tyler Cook from 13 yards out to go up 40-0.

Another drive from the Bobcats ended in a four-and-out. Saint Jo’s first offensive play went for another touchdown as Diaz scored from 11 yards out to make the score 48-0.

On the kickoff, Brockman recovered another fumble to give the Panthers the ball back. Matthew Butler scored on the next play on a 45-yard run to increase the score to 56-0.

Saint Jo next hosts Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost at Henrietta on Friday in one-sided fashion.

The Bearcats got out early and never looked back winning 57-6.

Trent Sappington scored the Indians only touchdown in the fourth quarter and led the team with 77 yards rushing, but the offense as a whole struggled.

Nocona had a tough time stopping Henrietta on the ground and containing big passing plays.

It will only get harder as the Indians get ready to host Holliday, the district favorite who only has one loss this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost to Grayson Christian on Friday at Alvord in their final non-district game.

The Falcons easily won against the Longhorns 62-12 early in the third quarter.

One of the few positives to take from the game was the fact Forestburg made it to the second half however briefly.

Jeremiah Perez led the team with 52 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. Braxton Osteen threw for 67 yards and one touchdown that went to Jaden Meek.

Forestburg has had a fraught past three weeks with two games canceled and having to find new opponents with a bye-week in the middle of it.

The Longhorns start district play this week and know it will be tough if they want to repeat as district champions.

Forestburg starts playing at the proverbial district favorite Fannindel, a team that has not lost a game this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.