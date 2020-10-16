February 29, 1932 – October 11, 2020

SAINT JO – Frederick Charles ‘Chuck’ Barr, 88, died Oct. 11, 2020 in Saint Jo, TX.

A graveside service will be at noon on Oct. 17 at Center Point Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Barr was born on Feb. 29, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles and Wilma (Ferguson) Barr.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Louise (Pedigo) Barr, Saint Jo; daughters, Chris, Austin, Constance and Vince Nichols, Pottsboro; son, Charles Barr, Austin and Kenny, Saint Jo; five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Mrs. Phyllis Barr at 6111 Oliver Loving Trail Austin.