LEWISVILLE – Gayle Johnson, 84, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Oct. 6, 2020.

The funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Northview Baptist Church in Lewisville. The interment followed at 3 p.m. at Vashti Cemetery in Vashti. The visitation was from 5 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville.

Gayle was a faithful servant, both in word and action, many times sharing with others that he was ready when God made the call. He was born to Bill and Gladys Johnson on Sept. 10, 1936 in Vashti. Shortly after graduating high school in Bellevue, he married Glenda Kay Maxwell on Nov. 26, 1955. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage until Glenda passed away on Sept. 22, 2008.

Gayle and Glenda built their lives and family in Lewisville, where they lovingly raised their son, Mike. During the years, Gayle cultivated many relationships and deeply invested in the Lewisville community. In 1969, Gayle became one of the first paid firefighters for the Lewisville Fire Department. Captain Johnson “C.J.” loved both his work and the men beside whom he served. Gayle retired from the Lewisville Fire Department in 1999 after 30 years of service.

While serving at the fire department, Gayle realized there was a need in the community that he could fill. In 1978, he and Glenda became part of the business community by opening the doors of Johnson Feed Company. Johnson Feed Company remains a family business and is now operated by his son, Mike. Gayle’s joyful spirit and kind heart drew people in; this was never more evident than in the relationships he built with the students in FFA and the many young people who “adopted” him as a second dad or grandfather.

On Dec. 5, 2015, Gayle married Linda Jo Henderson and had the honor of joining her family. He and Linda met at married at Northview Baptist Church and remained active members serving the Lord and their church family together.

He will be reunited in heaven with his parents, his loving wife, Glenda Kay Johnson, infant sons, Larry and Barry Johnson and brother, Odice Johnson.

Gayle is survived by his wife, Linda Henderson Johnson; son, Mike Johnson and wife, Tommie; brother, Gary Johnson and wife, Billie Jean; sister, Deanna Woods and husband, Tennyson; grandson, Clay Johnson; granddaughter, Jenna Smith and husband, Chad Smith and great-grandson, Theodore Smith.

