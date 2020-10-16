August 29, 1939 – October 13, 2020

BOWIE – Gerald Lyn Morrow, 81, died Oct. 13, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Salona Cemetery in Bowie, with John Lindsey officiating.

Morrow was born Aug. 29, 1939 in Prairie Valley to William and Oda Fay (Carpenter) Morrow.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Rhyne, Bowie; niece, Deniece Lindsey, Bowie; nephew, Steve Morrow, Fort Worth and cousins, Sue and Phil Kincy, Nocona.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.