Halloween activities go forward just like normal despite the virus

As this pandemic year flows into fall it is no surprise the community-based celebration of Halloween is facing tough scrutiny this year.

Many wonder if they should travel house to house with their children, or should group activities be pared down to avoid COVID-19. Cities across the country have taken various steps to address Halloween with pandemic precautions. Several larger cities have banned trick or treating door to door guided by the virus activity within those communities.

Montague County has three incorporated cities and as of Friday none of these communities have initiated steps to hinder the traditional trick or treating. The City of Bowie several years ago approved an ordinance setting trick or treat for the Saturday closest to Halloween. Prior to this, community groups had encouraged the city council to set Halloween on a Saturday to allow for carnivals and similar events when Oct. 31 did not fall on Saturday. Nocona and Saint Jo have traditionally had trick or treat on the official day.

The Bowie News posted a Facebook question asking how Halloween would be different for families this year. The general response was “Just like normal” and they are excited to see the kids.

