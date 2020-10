May 17, 1939 – September 29, 2020

BOWIE – Jack Romine, 81, died on Sept. 29, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Romine was born May 17, 1939 in Bowie. He served his country in the United States Navy. Jack was a member of the Old Country Church in Bowie.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Romine, Bowie.